Hydari Qureshi Priyadarshan showcase Indian fashion at Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment
Day four at the Cannes Film Festival was all about Indian celebrities making a splash.
Aditi Rao Hydari wowed in a black-and-white gown with rose-gold jewelry, while Huma Qureshi turned heads in a sharp black power suit by Gabriela Hearst at the Women in Cinema Gala. Plus, she rocked a denim dress earlier.
Kalyani Priyadarshan made her debut in an embellished maroon-and-black strapless gown.
Baruah Kumar Madan highlight Indian heritage
It wasn't just about glamor: filmmaker Aimee Baruah proudly represented Assamese tradition in her cultural attire.
Creators like Nidhi Kumar went for sleek glamor, and Disha Madan showed off Indian craftsmanship with a handwoven saree, making sure India's style and heritage stood out at Cannes.