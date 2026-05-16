Hydari Qureshi Priyadarshan showcase Indian fashion at Cannes Film Festival Entertainment May 16, 2026

Day four at the Cannes Film Festival was all about Indian celebrities making a splash.

Aditi Rao Hydari wowed in a black-and-white gown with rose-gold jewelry, while Huma Qureshi turned heads in a sharp black power suit by Gabriela Hearst at the Women in Cinema Gala. Plus, she rocked a denim dress earlier.

Kalyani Priyadarshan made her debut in an embellished maroon-and-black strapless gown.