Hydari showcases Chaarbagh inspired champagne silk tissue saree at Cannes

Hydari's Kasab saree with minimal styling

The saree featured four different block-print designs and subtle metallic Kasab embroidery for a regal touch without going overboard.

Hydari kept things simple with just a gold-toned necklace (no heavy earrings or bangles) to let the saree shine.

She finished it off with a soft bun and mauve lipstick for an elegant but effortless feel.

Earlier at Cannes, she also went minimal in a monochrome halter-neck gown, sticking to her less-is-more style.