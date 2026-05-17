Hydari showcases Chaarbagh inspired champagne silk tissue saree at Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, rocking a champagne silk tissue saree inspired by Chaarbagh, the classic Mughal garden design.
Designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma, her look mixed old-school Indian artistry with a modern vibe.
Sharing her outfit on Instagram, she wrote, "Wearing a saree the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know."
Hydari's Kasab saree with minimal styling
The saree featured four different block-print designs and subtle metallic Kasab embroidery for a regal touch without going overboard.
Hydari kept things simple with just a gold-toned necklace (no heavy earrings or bangles) to let the saree shine.
She finished it off with a soft bun and mauve lipstick for an elegant but effortless feel.
Earlier at Cannes, she also went minimal in a monochrome halter-neck gown, sticking to her less-is-more style.