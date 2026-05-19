Hyderabad group Bias Check Theatre launches 'Sheher-e-Manto' directed by Ahuja
A brand-new theater group in Hyderabad, Bias Check Theatre, is launching with Sheher-e-Manto, a play exploring three gritty, satirical stories by Saadat Hasan Manto.
Directed by Nikhil Ahuja, who switched from a 15-year IT career to pursue his passion for drama, the show promises fresh takes on classic tales.
Catch it at Lamakaan on May 23 and Rangbhoomi Spaces on May 30.
Ahuja champions multi perspective storytelling
Ahuja created Bias Check Theatre to spotlight multi-perspective storytelling.
He believes both tech and theater thrive on creativity and teamwork: In both fields, one must think creatively to solve problems and work with others to bring ideas to fruition.
He's aiming for honest, relatable performances that make Manto's work feel relevant today.
Tickets for 'Sheher-e-Manto' on BookMyShow
Tickets for Sheher-e-Manto are up for grabs on BookMyShow.
The group hopes its debut will connect new audiences with Manto's powerful stories in a way that feels current and accessible.