Hyderabad group Bias Check Theatre launches 'Sheher-e-Manto' directed by Ahuja Entertainment May 19, 2026

A brand-new theater group in Hyderabad, Bias Check Theatre, is launching with Sheher-e-Manto, a play exploring three gritty, satirical stories by Saadat Hasan Manto.

Directed by Nikhil Ahuja, who switched from a 15-year IT career to pursue his passion for drama, the show promises fresh takes on classic tales.

Catch it at Lamakaan on May 23 and Rangbhoomi Spaces on May 30.