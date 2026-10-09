Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar flags deepfake misuse in Kapoor case
Entertainment
A fake, AI-generated photo showing Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar arresting someone in a Janhvi Kapoor deepfake case recently circulated on social media.
Sajjanar took to social media, asking Jr NTR to take note of the misuse of my image by some of his fans, and reminding everyone how easily things online can spiral.
NTR vows action over 'Devara' deepfake
The account behind the image deleted it and apologized, but the issue didn't end there.
Jr NTR vowed legal action against whoever made and circulated the video from Devara.
Kapoor also spoke out about how these incidents cross boundaries and impact women's safety, highlighting why responsible use of technology matters for everyone.