Hyderabad's 1st true-crime documentary 'Silent Screams' now streaming
A Hyderabad-based production house has released "Silent Screams: The Lost Girls of Telangana," on Sun NXT.
Narrated by Shruti Haasan, this 57-minute film is directed by Arvind Menon and produced by Pranav Pingle Reddy—marking a fresh step for Telugu true-crime stories.
What's the story?
The documentary dives into three real cases of missing girls from the districts of Warangal, Asifabad and Nalgonda.
Through interviews with journalists, police officials and social workers, it shows the heartbreak families face and their search for answers.
Catch it at Hyderabad Literary Festival
Besides streaming online, "Silent Screams" will get a special screening at the Hyderabad Literary Festival on January 26, 2026 at 3:45pm in District 150, Sattva Knowledge City—so more people can hear these important stories.