Hype for 'Ramayana Part 1' as India sales hit ₹46.41cr
Entertainment
Ramayana Part 1 is already making waves before its release, with advance ticket sales in India reaching ₹46.41 crore as of November 2.
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, hits theaters on November 5 and has clearly sparked major excitement for this epic story.
Global pre-sales total ₹75cr
Maharashtra tops the regional charts with ₹9.5 crore in sales, while the Hindi version alone makes up most of the pre-sales at ₹39.06 crore.
Internationally, bookings have hit $3.9 million (₹36.9564 crore), bringing total global pre-sales to a massive ₹75 crore, showing just how hyped audiences are everywhere.
'Ramayana Part 1' in 4 languages
Ramayana Part 1 will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, so everyone can join in for this big-screen adventure!