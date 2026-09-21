Didn't ban any film: I&B Ministry clarifies Kerala festival row
What's the story
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) has refuted claims that it denied permission to screen 31 films at the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). The festival is set to take place in Thiruvananthapuram next week. In a statement on X, the ministry clarified that "permission has not been denied to any film." However, it added that six films were asked for a more detailed synopsis.
Details
6 films sent to various sectoral authorities
The I&B Ministry further elaborated that, depending on the subject matter of these films, some have been sent to various sectoral authorities for their review.
This clarification came after Kerala Culture Minister PC Vishnunadh expressed concern over the lack of reasons from the I&B Ministry for denying screening permission to these 31 films at IDSFFK.
Exemption request
Organizers had sought exemption from certification for 347 films
The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, which organizes IDSFFK, had sought an exemption from certification for 347 films. Most of these have already been cleared by the I&B Ministry.
The remaining films will be cleared as soon as the verification process is completed.
Generally, films require certification for public exhibition under the Cinematograph Act of 1952, but Section 9 of this Act allows the Union government to exempt certain films from certification.
Film details
Controversy surrounding last year's IFFK
The 31 films in question include documentaries on the lives of sanitation workers at Delhi's hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic and life in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
In 2025, the Union government had initially withheld exemptions for 19 films at the 17th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).
State authorities announced that screenings would proceed despite pending clearances, but eventually the Centre granted exemptions for these films in stages.