I convinced Anurag Kashyap to direct 'Dacoit' at a wedding: Sesh
Adivi Sesh, lead actor in the upcoming bilingual action drama Dacoit, shared that he convinced filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to join the project during a wedding in December 2024.
"I pitched the film to him at the wedding itself," Sesh said.
Why 'Dacoit' got new release date
Dacoit was supposed to drop on Ugadi but got pushed to April 10 because there weren't enough Hindi screens available due to another film's run.
Sesh explained, "If we had got the right screens, we would have come on that date. But this way, both versions get their due."
The movie will release in both Hindi and Telugu.
How Kashyap's involvement helped Sesh
Kashyap plays Inspector Swamy and also helped fine-tune Hindi dialogues on set.
Sesh described working with him as having a "master craftsman" around.
Kashyap asked to offer input on a scene toward the end of the shoot (when most filming was complete), an exchange Sesh described as a "masterclass."
Everything to know about 'Dacoit'
Directed by Shaneil Deo and starring Mrunal Thakur alongside Sesh, Dacoit promises a blend of intense action and emotional storytelling: it's been called an "angry love story."
The film hits theaters April 10, 2026.