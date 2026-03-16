'I have nothing to do with movie': Raftaar on 'Raftaar'
Rapper Raftaar wants everyone to know he's not involved with the upcoming movie Raftaar, even though it shares his stage name.
The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in their first on-screen pairing, is set to hit theaters July 24, 2026.
After fans started connecting him to the project, Raftaar took to Instagram Stories to set things straight.
What did Raftaar say?
When news of the movie dropped, many assumed Raftaar was part of it because of the title.
Addressing this, he posted: "I have nothing to do with the movie, but I want to congratulate the creators and thank them for algorithm rotation. Win win."
The film is described as an intense drama revolving around ambition, love and greed.
More about the film
Besides Rao and Suresh, you'll see Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.
Aditya Nimbalkar directs; Rohan Narula wrote it; Amazon MGM Studios backs it.
More on the lead actors
Rao has upcoming biopics on Ujjwal Nikam and Sourav Ganguly.
Suresh made her Hindi (Bollywood) debut with Baby John and has several South Indian films/projects lined up (across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam).