'I, Nobody' starring Sukumaran and Thiruvothu opens to ₹2.2cr nationwide
Entertainment
I, Nobody, the new Malayalam crime thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu, kicked off with a solid ₹2.2 crore at the Indian box office on its first day.
The film played across 1,403 shows nationwide on its opening day and saw audience numbers climb steadily through the day, starting slower in the morning but peaking at night.
'I, Nobody' Chennai Tamil 44.7% occupancy
In Chennai, the Tamil version had just four screenings but still managed an impressive 44.7% average occupancy, even selling out its final show.
The movie follows Rajeevan as his life spirals after a bank heist goes wrong.
Critics have praised its performances and social themes but mentioned that it runs a bit long for some viewers.