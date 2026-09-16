Ibrahim of 'Special Ops' joins Khan and Nayanthara in 'Monster'
Entertainment
Muzammil Ibrahim, who you might know from Special Ops, is set to appear in the new action film Monster alongside Salman Khan and Nayanthara.
After nearly 20 years in the industry, landing this role is a big moment for him: his casting was locked in last July and filming kicked off soon after.
Ibrahim showcases martial arts in 'Monster'
Ibrahim's part makes the most of his martial arts background, letting him dive into some intense action scenes.
He shared that he was drawn to Monster for its high-energy vibe and unique world, not just because of the star cast.
The film wraps up shooting this September with some international locations thrown in, and it's aiming for an Eid 2027 release.
For Ibrahim, this feels like a real turning point in his career.