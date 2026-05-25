Ibrahim reveals father's Saturday in May 2026 brain hemorrhage, speech vision issues Entertainment May 25, 2026

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently opened up about a difficult time: his father suffered a brain hemorrhage on Saturday in May 2026, which has led to serious speech and vision issues.

Doctors are waiting for swelling to go down before removing blood clots, but it's been hard on the family.

"Seeing him unresponsive is very difficult ... We pamper him like a child, and this condition is heartbreaking," Shoaib shared.

He's been keeping fans posted through social media.