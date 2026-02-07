ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony: Badshah, Nora to perform
What's the story
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off in Mumbai on February 7, with a star-studded opening ceremony. The event will feature performances by popular rapper Badshah, Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, neo-classical sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, and celebrated percussionist Sivamani. The lineup is part of the ICC's initiative to showcase India's diverse musical heritage on a global platform.
Artist reactions
'Excited to be part of global celebration': Badshah
Expressing excitement over the performance, Badshah said, "I'm incredibly excited to be part of this global celebration of sport, entertainment and culture. Music, just like cricket, brings people together." Sharma added, "Opening for the ICC T20 World Cup wasn't something I imagined... I'm thrilled to share my sound in this historic moment." Sivamani stated that performing at the T20 opening in Mumbai was an honor as it was a "celebration of India's energy and love for cricket."
Cricket update
India begin campaign against USA on February 7
On the cricketing front, India will kick off its World Cup campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. They are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands. A successful title defense would see India become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup trophy and claim a third title overall, a record-setting achievement in tournament history.