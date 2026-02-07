ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony: Badshah, Nora to perform

Artist reactions

'Excited to be part of global celebration': Badshah

Expressing excitement over the performance, Badshah said, "I'm incredibly excited to be part of this global celebration of sport, entertainment and culture. Music, just like cricket, brings people together." Sharma added, "Opening for the ICC T20 World Cup wasn't something I imagined... I'm thrilled to share my sound in this historic moment." Sivamani stated that performing at the T20 opening in Mumbai was an honor as it was a "celebration of India's energy and love for cricket."