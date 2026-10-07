ICE detains Arafat Sheikh at Dulles Airport on student visa
Entertainment
Arafat Sheikh, an Indian-origin filmmaker living in Virginia, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials (ICE) at Dulles Airport on September 24.
He had just landed on a student visa to study film at Georgia State University and reportedly had a pending immigration application.
Supporters launch 'Free Arafat Sheikh' campaign
After news of his detention broke, people launched the "Free Arafat Sheikh" campaign online.
Supporters point out that he was on a student visa and had a pending immigration application and question why ICE held him despite his student visa and pending application.
The campaign seeks his release.