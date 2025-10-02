'We'll deport you': ICE will target Bad Bunny's SuperBowl show

Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager to Donald Trump , has revealed that US immigration agents will be at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show featuring Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny . Speaking on The Benny Show podcast, he said, "There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally... We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility and we will deport you."

Tour cancelation Bad Bunny had previously decided against touring the US Lewandowski's comments align with Bad Bunny's previously expressed concerns about touring in the US due to potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeting. The rapper had expressed concern over potential harassment from ICE agents at his shows, and ICE was one of several reasons for his decision not to tour in the US this year. But he will perform in California on February 8, 2026, marking his second Super Bowl after 2020's guest performance.

Show criticism 'It's so shameful that they've decided to pick somebody who...' Lewandowski also criticized the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl. He said, "It's so shameful that they've decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime game." The Grammy-winning rapper has previously spoken about his excitement for the performance, saying he would use it as a platform to showcase his music and culture.