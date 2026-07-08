Batman's iconic mansion can be yours, but for $32M
What's the story
The iconic mansion used as Wayne Manor in the 1960s Batman TV series is up for sale. The Pasadena estate, which served as the exterior for the show, is listed at a whopping $32 million. The property boasts seven bedrooms and a host of luxurious amenities including a resort-caliber pool and private theater. Interestingly, it has three full baths, four half baths, and four three-quarter baths.
Property background
The estate was previously sold for $20.5 million last year
The three-story mansion, built in 1928, is designed in the Jacobean Tudor Revival style. It spans nearly five acres and overlooks the seasonal river Arroyo Seco. The estate was previously sold for $4.4 million in 1999 and then for $20.5 million just last year, per Deadline. However, it's unclear why there's such a significant price increase now. Although reports from 2025 had the home at around 16,500 square feet, it's currently listed at around 18,600 square feet.
Show production
Interior shots of Wayne Manor were filmed on soundstages
The Adam West-led Batman series only used the Pasadena property for exteriors. The interior scenes of Wayne Manor were filmed on soundstages. In most adaptations, Wayne Manor is depicted as a more gothic structure, such as the one seen in The Dark Knight Rises which is Wollaton Hall in Nottingham, England, built in the 1580s.