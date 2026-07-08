Batman's iconic mansion can be yours, but for $32M

Property background

The estate was previously sold for $20.5 million last year

The three-story mansion, built in 1928, is designed in the Jacobean Tudor Revival style. It spans nearly five acres and overlooks the seasonal river Arroyo Seco. The estate was previously sold for $4.4 million in 1999 and then for $20.5 million just last year, per Deadline. However, it's unclear why there's such a significant price increase now. Although reports from 2025 had the home at around 16,500 square feet, it's currently listed at around 18,600 square feet.