'Idhayam Murali' holds steady after weekend with ₹1.23cr in India
Entertainment
Idhayam Murali, the romantic drama starring Atharvaa, is still going steady at the box office after its opening weekend.
Even with a small dip on weekdays, the film's emotional story, youthful vibe, and catchy music are keeping audiences interested.
On day five alone, it earned ₹1.23 crore net in India across 1,426 shows.
'Idhayam Murali' ₹17.72cr worldwide, ₹4cr overseas
Directed by Aakash Baskaran and featuring Kayadu Lohar, Preity Mukhundhan, and a buzzworthy cameo from Fahadh Faasil, the movie's total worldwide collection has hit ₹17.72 crore (with ₹4 crore coming from overseas).
Good reviews from young viewers are helping it stay popular through its first week.