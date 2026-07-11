'Idhayam Murali' starring Atharvaa opens at 1.90cr net day 1

Most of the earnings came from Tamil Nadu (₹1.95 crore), while Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana added smaller amounts.

The cast features Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan alongside Atharvaa, plus a fun cameo from Fahadh Faasil that fans noticed online.

Critics gave it a middle-of-the-road three-fifths for its colorful visuals and lighthearted romance vibes.