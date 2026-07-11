'Idhayam Murali' starring Atharvaa opens at 1.90cr net day 1
Entertainment
Idhayam Murali, the new romantic drama starring Atharvaa, kicked off its box office run with ₹1.90 crore net on day one across India.
The film played in 1,283 shows but saw a pretty average turnout.
'Idhayam Murali' Tamil Nadu 1.95cr
Most of the earnings came from Tamil Nadu (₹1.95 crore), while Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana added smaller amounts.
The cast features Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan alongside Atharvaa, plus a fun cameo from Fahadh Faasil that fans noticed online.
Critics gave it a middle-of-the-road three-fifths for its colorful visuals and lighthearted romance vibes.