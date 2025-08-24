Next Article
'Idli Kadai': Dhanush's 2nd single release date is here
Dhanush is set to release the second single from his upcoming film Idli Kadai on Ganesh Chaturthi.
The new track, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, follows the buzz around the first hit single "Enna Sugam," which Dhanush sang and which featured Nithya Menen.
'Enjaami Thanthane' will be the title of the song
The second song kicks off with "Enjaami Thanthane" and will again feature Dhanush on vocals. Dropping it during the festive season is a smart move to keep fans hyped and engaged.
With Dhanush and G.V. Prakash Kumar teaming up again, expectations for the full Idli Kadai soundtrack are running high.