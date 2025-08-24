Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged as fake! Reason is hilarious Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Shraddha Kapoor just made her LinkedIn debut, but not without a hiccup—her verified account was accidentally flagged as fake.

After reaching out for help, she thanked LinkedIn on Instagram for sorting it out in under an hour on a Saturday night.

The glitch had been stopping her from starting to share her entrepreneurial journey.