Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged as fake! Reason is hilarious
Shraddha Kapoor just made her LinkedIn debut, but not without a hiccup—her verified account was accidentally flagged as fake.
After reaching out for help, she thanked LinkedIn on Instagram for sorting it out in under an hour on a Saturday night.
The glitch had been stopping her from starting to share her entrepreneurial journey.
Meanwhile, on the work front
Alongside acting, Shraddha co-founded a jewelry brand that scored ₹1.26 crore on Shark Tank India.
Her latest film, Stree 2 (released August 15, 2024), has already earned ₹857.15 crore worldwide and stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.
Up next, she's set to lead in Naagin—director Nikhil Dwivedi says she was always his top pick—with filming starting later this year.