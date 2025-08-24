Next Article
Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's 'The Fall Guy' heads to Netflix
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are teaming up for The Fall Guy, an action-comedy dropping on Netflix September 3, 2025.
Directed by David Leitch, the film is a fun nod to Hollywood stunt performers and is inspired by the classic '80s TV show.
What's the story of 'The Fall Guy'
Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman who jumps back into action after an injury to help find a missing movie star—just in time to save his ex Jody Moreno's first big directing gig.
Alongside Gosling and Blunt, you'll spot Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.
Film will be available in multiple languages
Netflix will stream The Fall Guy in English plus several Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi—making it easy for fans everywhere to tune in.