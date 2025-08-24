Next Article
Kishore Kumar's voice used in 'Saiyaara' remix: Is this legal?
The classic Bollywood song Saiyaara, originally sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tarannum Malik, is now being remixed by AI using a recreated voice of Kishore Kumar.
These AI covers have gone viral on YouTube, but they're also taking away earnings from the original artists by pulling listeners away from official streams.
Experts call for urgent need for laws to protect creators
With no clear rules in India for handling AI-made music, streaming platforms are struggling to control or profit from these uploads.
Using Kishore Kumar's voice without permission raises big questions about respecting an artist's legacy and rights.
Music experts say it's time for proper policies to protect creators as tech keeps changing the way we experience music.