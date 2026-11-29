IFFI 2026: Rishab Shetty, Vishal Chaturvedi among winners
What's the story
The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded on Saturday. The nine-day festival was held in Goa from November 20 to November 28. The winners were revealed on the official X account of the Press Information Bureau of India. Rishab Shetty won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for Kantara Chapter 1 at this year's IFFI.
Notable achievements
Here are the major feature film awards
The Golden Peacock for Best Film was awarded to Aqui, directed by Tiago Guedes. Kantara Chapter 1 also received a Special Mention.
The Silver Peacock for Best Director went to Volker Schlondorff for his German film Visitation, while the Argentine coming-of-age drama The River Train won the Special Jury Award.
OTT success
'Made in India: Titan Story' was awarded Best Series OTT
The MX Original period drama Made In India: A Titan Story, inspired by true events, was awarded the Best Web Series OTT.
Director Robbie Grewal expressed his delight at the show's impact on audiences and critics alike.
Actor Jim Sarbh described his role as Xerxes Desai in the series as a fascinating experience of ambition and determination against all odds.
Other winners
Best debut director of an Indian feature film
Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi was awarded Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film for Hanuman Ansh.
The Best Debut Feature Film award went to The Golden Age by Berenger Thouin.
Maya O'Rourke bagged the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in the Chilean film The Meltdown.
The Turkish film Rahma, helmed by Faysal Soysal, bagged the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal 2026.