'Money not our motto': 'Hanuman Ansh' actor on producers' controversy
What's the story
The blockbuster success of Hanuman Ansh has brought the film and its team into the limelight, but it has also sparked reports of discord among its producers. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa recently spoke to SCREEN about these issues, emphasizing that their priority is unity and not monetary gain. He said, "Money was never our motto, neither will it be in future."
Producer's lobby
Satyaa's stance on financial matters
When asked if he received an additional fee after the film's success, Satyaa said, "The film is still running in theaters, and these financial things are beyond my comprehension."
"I am not a part of the producers' lobby, and the director is doing his work."
"As an actor, I did my part, and now I am immersed in its promotions...what will happen and what won't is something that the producers are deciding and whatever they decide, I am with them."
Producer disputes
Background on the producer conflict
The outlet had earlier reported that the producers of Hanuman Ansh were at odds over its promotional activities, publicity, and the attention one producer received during the film's box-office run.
Anupriya Nagar, who joined the project in post-production, became a key figure in its promotional campaign.
This led to an official statement from Swambhu Media Network naming Vishal Chaturvedi and Namrata Singh as the Executive Directors and the authorized representatives responsible for the film's public relations, marketing, awards, and partnerships.
Unified approach
Why 2 people were assigned to handle communication
Satyaa explained why they wanted two people to coordinate the film's communication.
He said, "Our film is a religious, spiritual one, and there are many emotions of the audience attached."
"Hence, we've assigned two people to shoulder its responsibility...because when people start giving their own points of view, even a small thing develops into a bigger controversy."
"It is better to have a center point, an origin where everything is connected, then it leads everyone in the same direction."
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Hanuman Ansh'
Despite the reported internal disagreements, Hanuman Ansh has been a massive hit at the box office.
The film has reportedly earned ₹343.01 crore net in India, taking its gross collection to ₹404.68 crore.
It also raked in ₹48.8 crore from overseas markets, bringing its worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹453.48 crore, according to Sacnilk.