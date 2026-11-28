When asked if he received an additional fee after the film's success, Satyaa said, "The film is still running in theaters, and these financial things are beyond my comprehension."

"I am not a part of the producers' lobby, and the director is doing his work."

"As an actor, I did my part, and now I am immersed in its promotions...what will happen and what won't is something that the producers are deciding and whatever they decide, I am with them."