Iglesias requested backstage oxygen before feeling unwell in Raleigh
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as "Fluffy," was at the end of his one-hour Raleigh, North Carolina, show on Sunday night after suddenly feeling unwell and needing help backstage for a breathing treatment.
At the start of his set, he and fellow comedian Martin Moreno let fans know about his health issues and requested that oxygen be ready backstage.
Iglesias not hospitalized, Memphis show scheduled
Thankfully, Iglesias bounced back quickly. He wasn't hospitalized and was doing better as of Monday. He'd even performed in Norfolk, Virginia, the night before without any trouble.
Fluffy's next show is still on for November 28 in Memphis, Tennessee, so fans can look forward to seeing him back on stage soon.