IICT signs 5 MoUs at FICCI Frames to boost AVGC-XR
The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) just signed five new memorandums of understanding at FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai, all about leveling up India's audiovisual and creative tech industries.
The main goal? Sharpen skills and upgrade infrastructure, with a special focus on setting up the Kerala State Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR in Thiruvananthapuram for hands-on training and tech support.
IICT partnerships expand creators' global reach
These partnerships bring together big names like Warm Up Ventures (helping startups get investor-ready), Motion Picture Association India, E-Sports Games Federation, and RioWood.
In the presence of Maharashtra's Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, AI and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, the move is set to give young Indian creators more global exposure and fresh opportunities in the booming creative economy.