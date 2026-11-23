IICT and Wacom India are teaming up to make creative fields like animation, gaming, comics, and extended reality more accessible.

As part of their new partnership announced at IFFI, 18 students across IICT's three two-year diploma programs in Animation Film Design, Interactive Video Game Design and Development, and post-production and VFX will get 50% tuition scholarships, plus help with accommodation if they're from out of town.

The plan also includes 10 Wacom-branded creative contests by December 2027 and regular master classes with industry pros from Japan and India, so students can learn directly from the best.