IIFA Awards to add international best film category in Asia
Entertainment
The IIFA Awards are set for August-September 2026 in Asia, and this time they're going big: think global focus and an international best film category, much like the Oscars.
The announcement comes right after IIFA's 25th anniversary in Jaipur, signaling some fresh energy for the iconic event.
IIFA digital awards and Dharmendra tribute
Get ready for digital awards, masterclasses, and movie tributes at IIFA 2026.
There'll be special tribute for Dharmendra (with classic films like Sholay screened) and likely a nod to Anil Kapoor too. Plus, the film Michael, will be shown.
And if you're into industry events, look out for IIFA Utsavam in Telangana this October and monthly "IIFA Connects" meetups in Mumbai.