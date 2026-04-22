IIFA Awards to add international best film category in Asia

IIFA digital awards and Dharmendra tribute

Get ready for digital awards, masterclasses, and movie tributes at IIFA 2026.

There'll be special tribute for Dharmendra (with classic films like Sholay screened) and likely a nod to Anil Kapoor too. Plus, the film Michael, will be shown.

And if you're into industry events, look out for IIFA Utsavam in Telangana this October and monthly "IIFA Connects" meetups in Mumbai.