IIT Bombay robot grooves to 'FA9LA' at Techfest

Social media buzz and global robot moments

Clips of the robot's performance have taken over social media, with many joking it's "Chitti 2.0" from Enthiran in real life.

Globally, robots are having their moment too—Unitree G1 bots even performed with singer Wang Leehom in China.

Fun fact: IIT Bombay's dancing bot is part of Unitree's R1 series, which made Time Magazine's best inventions list for 2025.