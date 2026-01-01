Next Article
IIT Bombay robot grooves to 'FA9LA' at Techfest
Entertainment
IIT Bombay's 2025 Techfest just got a major upgrade—a humanoid robot wowed the crowd by dancing to the viral FA9LA song made famous by Akshaye Khanna's movie entry.
The film itself is still a sensation, crossing ₹701cr at the Indian box office by December 29.
Social media buzz and global robot moments
Clips of the robot's performance have taken over social media, with many joking it's "Chitti 2.0" from Enthiran in real life.
Globally, robots are having their moment too—Unitree G1 bots even performed with singer Wang Leehom in China.
Fun fact: IIT Bombay's dancing bot is part of Unitree's R1 series, which made Time Magazine's best inventions list for 2025.