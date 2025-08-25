Next Article
'Ikk Kudi' teaser: Shehnaaz Gill's character spans decades
The teaser for Ikk Kudi just dropped, with Shehnaaz Gill playing a woman caught between dreams and family expectations about marriage—across both 1955 and 2025.
Through vibrant visuals and some light moments, we see her navigate the same old pressures that never seem to change.
Film releases on September 19
Gill's voiceover sums it up: "When it comes to girls, some things never really change," hinting at how marriage dilemmas cross generations.
Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film hits theaters worldwide on September 19, 2025.
Bonus: the track "When and Where" featuring Gill and Honey Singh is already out for a sneak peek.