'Ikkis' gets U/A 13+ certificate after CBFC edits

What changed for the green light?

To get certified, "Ikkis" had to cut a short dialogue about India-Pakistan relations, add credits for the Poona Horse Regiment, Colonel Hanut Singh, and the tank crew in both text and voiceover in the opening disclaimer, blur alcohol brand names, and include anti-smoking warnings.

The filmmakers also needed family consent from Khetarpal's side and removed a tank's name from certain scenes.

According to a source, Jio Studios has asked for around one-third of theaters to showcase "Ikkis."