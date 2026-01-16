'Ikkis' review: Agastya Nanda shines in this war drama

Behind the scenes & why it works

Dharmendra brought a personal touch to the film—he improvised moments inspired by his own life, like Madan Lal remembering his father under a tree, while the embrace of a Pakistani officer was reportedly his idea.

Director Sriram Raghavan and the writers credit these touches for adding real depth.

The film follows Arun's journey from hopeful cadet to hero on the battlefield, with Nanda shining in the lead.

Thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and strong acting, "Ikkis" is definitely worth checking out if you're into powerful war dramas.