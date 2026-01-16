'Ikkis' review: Agastya Nanda shines in this war drama
"Ikkis," out now, is catching attention for its moving story and standout performances.
Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, while Dharmendra delivers a memorable final act as his father, Madan Lal.
Despite some doubts about casting him, Dharmendra's role grabbed attention.
Behind the scenes & why it works
Dharmendra brought a personal touch to the film—he improvised moments inspired by his own life, like Madan Lal remembering his father under a tree, while the embrace of a Pakistani officer was reportedly his idea.
Director Sriram Raghavan and the writers credit these touches for adding real depth.
The film follows Arun's journey from hopeful cadet to hero on the battlefield, with Nanda shining in the lead.
Thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and strong acting, "Ikkis" is definitely worth checking out if you're into powerful war dramas.