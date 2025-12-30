Next Article
'Ikkis' screening honors Dharmendra's final film
Mumbai just hosted a heartfelt screening of "Ikkis" to pay tribute to the late Dharmendra's last on-screen role.
Family, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, and stars like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza turned up to pay their respects.
The event felt extra special as attendees remembered Dharmendra's huge impact on Indian cinema.
A film about real heroism hits theaters soon
"Ikkis," directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, lands in theaters January 1.
The movie tells the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetpal—the youngest ever Param Vir Chakra awardee—and stars Agastya Nanda alongside Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dharmendra in his final performance.