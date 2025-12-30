'Ikkis' screening honors Dharmendra's final film Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Mumbai just hosted a heartfelt screening of "Ikkis" to pay tribute to the late Dharmendra's last on-screen role.

Family, including Sunny and Bobby Deol, and stars like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza turned up to pay their respects.

The event felt extra special as attendees remembered Dharmendra's huge impact on Indian cinema.