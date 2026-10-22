IMA asks government to review 'Suryaa-Ant se Aarambh Tak' teaser
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the government to take a closer look at Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Suryaa-Ant Se Aarambh Tak.
The group is concerned that the movie's teaser shows doctors and hospital staff in a negative light, highlighting corruption and violence, which they worry could make people trust healthcare workers less.
IMA warns film may incite aggression
The IMA says showing so much corruption and justified violence against medical staff might actually encourage real-life aggression toward doctors.
They're not trying to hide any wrongdoing, but want filmmakers to be more thoughtful about how these stories affect public attitudes.
If needed, they've even suggested banning the film if it crosses legal lines.
'Suryaa' starring Deol releases November 20
Directed by M Padmakumar and starring Sunny Deol, Suryaa explores problems in a broken medical system.
It's set to release on November 20, 2026.