Why 'BB 6' fame Imam wrote open letter to Salman
What's the story
Imam Siddique, a contestant on Bigg Boss 6, has written an open letter to the show's host Salman Khan. The letter was in response to Khan's comments during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday night. Khan had reprimanded contestant Qazi Touqeer for his behavior with Kanika Mann and mentioned Siddique's name in this context. This led to Siddique writing an open letter objecting to the comparison.
Letter
'You mentioned my name in a defamatory manner'
In his letter, Siddique said, "On your recent Bigg Boss #BB20...you mentioned my name on national television in a manner which I found extremely defamatory and factually incorrect."
He added, "You stated that 'Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha...' - this attribution is false. I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them."
Reputation
Siddique requested clarification, correction on 'Bigg Boss'
Siddique further wrote, "When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation."
He added, "With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show."
He also requested that his name not be used in a defamatory context in future.
Respect
Siddique addressed Khan as his elder brother
Siddique addressed Khan as his "elder brother" and expressed hope that he would be fair to his request.
He wrote, "I have always respected you as an elder brother of the industry, and I continue to do so."
"I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house," he added.
Show history
Meanwhile, what happened during 'Weekend ka Vaar'
Siddique was the runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 6, which aired from 2012 to 2013. Urvashi Dholakia won that season.
Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan clarified that he is not favoring any particular contestant, so there should be no such rumor that he won't scold Touqeer for his actions.
Bigg Boss 20 features Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, and Uditi Singh, among others.