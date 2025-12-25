'Lion King' star Imani Smith (25) killed; boyfriend charged
What's the story
Imani Smith, a former Broadway child actor known for her role in The Lion King, has been killed at 25. The incident occurred on December 21 in Edison, New Jersey, where police found Smith with multiple stab wounds. Despite being rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. An investigation was launched immediately after the incident, and her boyfriend has been arrested on murder charges.
Arrest details
Smith's boyfriend arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder
Smith's boyfriend, 35-year-old Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested in connection with her death. As per Variety, he has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The circumstances surrounding the alleged crime remain unclear as prosecutors have not disclosed further details or whether Jackson-Small has entered a plea.
Community reaction
Smith's family and community mourn her untimely death
Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, parents, two younger siblings, and a large extended family. Her aunt Kira Helper wrote on a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. The fundraiser states that the donations will go toward covering funeral and memorial expenses, crime scene cleanup at Smith's home, trauma therapy for family members affected by the incident, legal and administrative costs related to Jackson-Small's criminal proceedings, and care for Smith's young son and dog.
Tribute
Smith's talent and legacy remembered by family
The GoFundMe page also paid tribute to Smith's talent and personality, describing her as "a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person" and "a true triple-threat performer." It noted that she appeared in The Lion King on Broadway between 2011 and 2012. Her mother Monique is a hairstylist who has worked on over 25 productions since 2010, including Smile (2022) and The Housemaid (2024).