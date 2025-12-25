'Lion King' star Imani Smith (25) killed; boyfriend charged

Imani Smith, a former Broadway child actor known for her role in The Lion King, has been killed at 25. The incident occurred on December 21 in Edison, New Jersey, where police found Smith with multiple stab wounds. Despite being rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. An investigation was launched immediately after the incident, and her boyfriend has been arrested on murder charges.

Arrest details Smith's boyfriend arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder Smith's boyfriend, 35-year-old Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested in connection with her death. As per Variety, he has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The circumstances surrounding the alleged crime remain unclear as prosecutors have not disclosed further details or whether Jackson-Small has entered a plea.

Community reaction Smith's family and community mourn her untimely death Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, parents, two younger siblings, and a large extended family. Her aunt Kira Helper wrote on a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. The fundraiser states that the donations will go toward covering funeral and memorial expenses, crime scene cleanup at Smith's home, trauma therapy for family members affected by the incident, legal and administrative costs related to Jackson-Small's criminal proceedings, and care for Smith's young son and dog.