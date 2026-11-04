'Imbu' wins Best Tulu Film and will release in Mangaluru
Entertainment
Imbu, the Tulu film making waves, is set to release in Mangaluru theaters by the end of 2026.
Directed by Shivadhwaj Shetty, the movie just won Best Tulu Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, making it a big moment for regional cinema.
After its Mangaluru debut, Imbu will also play in Udupi.
'Imbu' follows Balanna into phone scam
Imbu follows Balanna, a man grounded in spiritual traditions but facing poverty and illiteracy.
When he gets his mobile phone and discovers Yakshagana shows, his world opens up, but not without trouble.
He soon falls for a scam that puts his savings and reputation at risk.
Through Balanna's journey, the film explores how people navigate old customs while adapting to rapid tech changes, a struggle many can relate to today.