'Imbu' wins Best Tulu Film at 72nd National Film Awards
Big news for Tulu cinema! Imbu just won Best Tulu Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced July 18, 2026.
Directed by Shivadhwaj Shetty and produced by Prashanth Rai, this marks the eighth time a Tulu film has scored a National Award.
Fun fact: Shetty also wrote the story and screenplay.
'Imbu' shows illiterate father's digital betrayal
Set in a coastal village, Imbu follows Balanna, a hardworking dad facing illiteracy and money struggles.
He's super proud of his daughter's school success, but things get complicated when he discovers smartphones and digital tools.
What starts as excitement soon leads to betrayal and tough lessons about trust.
Rai praises Padil's 'Imbu' performance
Shetty previously won a National Award for his debut film Gaggara back in 2008.
Producer Rai praised Naveen D. Padil's performance as Balanna, and hopes this win brings more attention to meaningful Tulu films.