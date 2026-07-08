Another twist: 'Satluj's IMDb rating has vanished
What's the story
The film Satluj, a biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljit Singh, and Arjun Rampal among others, has been embroiled in controversy since its release. The movie was released on ZEE5 on July 3 without any prior announcement but was pulled down within two days. Its IMDb rating of 9.5 has now also disappeared from the site.
Writer's reaction
Co-writer reacts to film's IMDb rating disappearance
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Satluj's co-writer Niren Bhatt expressed surprise over the film's missing IMDb rating. He said, "Film kab aane wali thi, kab chali gayi humein pata nahi chala." "Ab yeh IMDb rating ka... kisko problem tha, kya problem tha, koi communication hi nahi tha." Meanwhile, director Sanjay Gupta shared a screenshot of the missing rating on social media and called the website "bogus."
Director's skepticism
Gupta calls IMDb ratings 'bogus'
Gupta also questioned IMDb's credibility, saying he never trusted its ratings. He posted a screenshot of Satluj's missing rating on social media, writing, "RATED 9.5 TILL YESTERDAY. GONE TODAY." Meanwhile, Bhatt told Zoom that he was shocked by Satluj's removal from ZEE5 but relieved to know a special committee would review the movie.
Film overview
More about 'Satluj'
Satluj is based on the life of Khalra, who exposed alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal cremations of hundreds of unidentified bodies in Punjab during the 1980s and 1990s. Dosanjh plays Khalra, while Geetika Vidya Ohlyan plays Paramjit Kaur. The film's star cast also includes Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Rampal.