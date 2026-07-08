'Satluj' is embroiled in controversy

Another twist: 'Satluj's IMDb rating has vanished

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:44 pm Jul 08, 202605:44 pm

What's the story

The film Satluj, a biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljit Singh, and Arjun Rampal among others, has been embroiled in controversy since its release. The movie was released on ZEE5 on July 3 without any prior announcement but was pulled down within two days. Its IMDb rating of 9.5 has now also disappeared from the site.