Imtiaz Ali reveals why he didn't want to recast actors

Imtiaz Ali , the acclaimed director of films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Highway, has revealed that he initially believed in never repeating actors in his films. However, this notion changed after he wrote Tamasha (2015), where he cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone . In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ali explained how this change of heart came about and why he chose to work with Diljit Dosanjh again for his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Actor selection 'I thought I'd have a hangover from the previous film' Ali confessed that he initially thought working with the same actor again would give him a "hangover." He said, "Initially, I used to think I should never go back and work with the same actor again. I thought I would have a hangover from the previous film." However, he admits "there was none, with Diljit or even with Ranbir or Deepika."

Role suitability Why Ali cast Dosanjh in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Ali's choice to cast Dosanjh in Main Vaapas Aaunga was driven by the actor's suitability for the role. He said, "I always write first, and then see which actor suits this part. With Diljit, I realized he is the most suited for this part (in Main Vaapas Aaunga)." The director added, "Why should I have the notion of not working with the same actor back-to-back if he is the best actor for this film?"

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Casting philosophy 'This role wouldn't be possible in this way...' Ali extended this same logic to Kapoor, who played contrasting roles in Rockstar and Tamasha. He said, "With Ranbir, it was a different guy (in Tamasha). Here too, Nirvair (Dosanjh's character) is a completely different person from Chamkila." The director emphasized, "This role wouldn't be possible in this way if he weren't playing it."

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