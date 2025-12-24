'Immortal' teaser: GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar's romance takes a wild turn

Who's behind Immortal—and what's next for Prakash?

This is Prakash and Lohar's first project together, with Lohar making her Tamil comeback after Dragon. The cast also includes TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, and Lollu Sabha Maaran.

Behind the scenes: Arun Radhakrishnan handles cinematography, Sam CS is on music duty, and San Lokesh edits.

No release date yet, but Prakash fans can catch him soon in Parasakthi (out January 10, 2026) and Honest Raj—where he'll act.