'Ramayana' targets solid debut; earns ₹12.5cr in advance

Maharashtra has emerged as the top state for advance bookings, reportedly selling 46,937 tickets and generating an estimated ₹3.2cr.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has the highest ticket sales among cities with 27,959 tickets sold and an estimated collection of ₹2.07cr.

The Hindi version of Ramayana accounts for most of the reported advance sales with 1,84,010 tickets sold, generating an estimated ₹10.98cr.

It is also releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, English, and Malayalam.