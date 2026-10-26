'Ramayana' targets solid debut; earns ₹12.5cr in advance
What's the story
The upcoming film Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, is on track for an impressive opening at the Indian box office. The movie has reportedly sold around 2.16L tickets across 161 cities, raking in an estimated gross total of ₹12.5cr in advance bookings for its opening weekend, per early box office reports by Films Discourse. Sacnilk puts the advance at a more conservative ₹11.88cr (at the time of writing).
Regional dominance
'Ramayana' dominates advance ticket sales in Maharashtra
Maharashtra has emerged as the top state for advance bookings, reportedly selling 46,937 tickets and generating an estimated ₹3.2cr.
Meanwhile, Mumbai has the highest ticket sales among cities with 27,959 tickets sold and an estimated collection of ₹2.07cr.
The Hindi version of Ramayana accounts for most of the reported advance sales with 1,84,010 tickets sold, generating an estimated ₹10.98cr.
It is also releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, English, and Malayalam.
Format impact
3D format boosts advance sales
The 3D format has significantly contributed to the film's advance bookings.
One source reports 1,28,575 tickets sold for 3D screenings, generating around ₹6.51cr. Another format-wise entry shows 1,41,183 tickets and an estimated collection of ₹7.1cr for 3D, per Times of India.
The ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, ahead of Diwali.
A second part will follow next year around the same time.