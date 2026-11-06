Ranbir-Yash's 'Ramayana' opens at an impressive ₹128cr worldwide
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, has opened to a strong box office response. The movie raked in ₹64.85 crore net in India on its first day, according to Sacnilk. It also recorded an India gross total of ₹77.5 crore across five languages from around 25,200 shows.
Box office performance
'Ramayana' falls short of ₹100 crore net mark
Despite high pre-release expectations and advance bookings, the film's opening day collections have not met the ₹100 crore-plus debut that trade analysts had initially predicted.
The Hindi version led with ₹47.5 crore, followed by Kannada (₹7.25 crore), Telugu (₹6 crore), Tamil (₹2.6 crore), and Malayalam (₹1.5 crore) versions. Globally, it amassed ₹127.5 crore gross.
The film will now look to pick up pace over the extended Diwali weekend, which will also be crucial in determining its box-office trajectory.
International box office
North America premiere underperforms against expectations
The film's North American opening has been less than expected. By noon Pacific Standard Time, it had collected $940K from 1,009 locations, trending toward a $1.5 million day, less than the initial projection of $4 million. However, trade projections suggested that the total could be around $3.5 million.
Its North American premiere advance bookings were at $1.65 million, with estimates predicting a $2 million-plus premiere total.
Future projections
Advance ticket sales indicate strong momentum for film
The film has begun its second day of advance sales on a promising note, registering ₹29.46 crore gross in advance bookings for Friday.
Trade estimates had projected that the film could cross the ₹375 crore net mark in its first weekend and eventually reach around ₹900 crore in India gross collections.
Worldwide lifetime projections have ranged between ₹1,600 crore and ₹1,800 crore, although these remain early estimates and will depend on audience word of mouth and weekend growth.
Actor's portrayal
Yash's portrayal of Ravana receives widespread acclaim
As Ramayana continues to impress audiences, one performance that stands out is Yash as Ravana. Many lauded the actor for taking a nuanced approach to the character instead of portraying him as a typical villain.
A second part will arrive in 2028 and will finally give viewers a look at Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman, who was teased in the post-credits scene of the first film.