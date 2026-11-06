Ranbir-Yash's 'Ramayana' opens at an impressive ₹128cr worldwide

Despite high pre-release expectations and advance bookings, the film's opening day collections have not met the ₹100 crore-plus debut that trade analysts had initially predicted.

The Hindi version led with ₹47.5 crore, followed by Kannada (₹7.25 crore), Telugu (₹6 crore), Tamil (₹2.6 crore), and Malayalam (₹1.5 crore) versions. Globally, it amassed ₹127.5 crore gross.

The film will now look to pick up pace over the extended Diwali weekend, which will also be crucial in determining its box-office trajectory.