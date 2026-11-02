Imran Khan apologizes to court for participating in Mumbai protest

According to Live Law, the court observed, "There's a complete difference between rights of citizens of OCI cardholders. You need to clarify were you there for protests or some other work? You will have to categorically make a statement that you had no association with the protests."

"Because the agitation was with regards to SIR, with which you have no concern at all."

"You need to understand that you as an OCI cardholder aren't at par with Indian citizens."