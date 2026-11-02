Imran Khan apologizes to court for participating in Mumbai protest
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan has issued an unconditional apology for participating in the Mumbai Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protests. The Bombay High Court reprimanded him, stating that as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, he "does not have a right to criticize the country." It said, "You are an OCI holder...distinct from Indian citizens. Right to protest isn't available to OCI." Khan's counsel also tendered an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future.
HC reprimands Khan
OCI card holders not on par with Indian citizens: HC
According to Live Law, the court observed, "There's a complete difference between rights of citizens of OCI cardholders. You need to clarify were you there for protests or some other work? You will have to categorically make a statement that you had no association with the protests."
"Because the agitation was with regards to SIR, with which you have no concern at all."
"You need to understand that you as an OCI cardholder aren't at par with Indian citizens."
Legal proceedings
Hearing on plea against 'Leave India Notice'
The Bombay High Court was hearing Khan's plea against the 'Leave India Notice' (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
The notice directed him to leave India by October 28, following his detention at a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint against Khan, alleging that he violated OCI rules and visa conditions.
Court's observation
Court questions FRRO's decision to issue LIN
The Bombay High Court also questioned the FRRO's decision to issue a LIN against Khan, who has no criminal record and has lived in India for over four decades.
The court orally remarked that "at least an opportunity" should have been given to Khan before issuing such a notice.
The court has now kept the LIN against him on hold until December 7.
Actor's defense
What is the case?
Khan, a US citizen and OCI cardholder, has challenged the FRRO's actions after his brief detention at a protest in Mumbai.
The protest was held to demand Kumar's resignation over the SIR of electoral rolls.
The FRRO issued a LIN to Khan on October 14 for allegedly violating the Immigration and Foreigners Act (IFA), 2025, by joining the protest.
The actor had called this notice "unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary and disproportionate."