Imran Khan seeks proof behind notice to leave India

The controversy began with a protest on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Khan was detained by the police during this incident.

On October 14, the FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice' asking him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating immigration rules by attending the protest.

Three days later, on October 17, they issued a separate show-cause notice asking why his OCI registration shouldn't be canceled.