Imran Khan seeks proof behind notice to leave India
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan has challenged the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice seeking to cancel his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status. He reportedly called the grounds cited by FRRO "nebulous and contradictory." Further, he has asked for disclosure of all documents, evidence, and other materials relied upon in the decision-making process. This is crucial for fairness, accountability, and transparency, Khan has noted.
Background
FRRO issued 'Leave India Notice' after Khan's detention
The controversy began with a protest on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Khan was detained by the police during this incident.
On October 14, the FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice' asking him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating immigration rules by attending the protest.
Three days later, on October 17, they issued a separate show-cause notice asking why his OCI registration shouldn't be canceled.
Actor's defense
Materials relied upon by police not shared with him
In his response, Khan argued that the materials relied upon by the Mumbai Police were not shared with him, including a report that allegedly formed the basis of FRRO's notice.
The actor has maintained that he was not an organizer of the October 10 protest and was detained while returning to his vehicle.
Speaking to the media on that day, too, Khan had maintained he had no demands against the Election Commission or Kumar.
Legal proceedings
Actor has sought access to evidence to examine allegations
Khan has sought access to the evidence so he can examine the allegations and submit a meaningful response within the stipulated time frame, per Times Now.
The show-cause notice gave him 15 days to explain why his OCI status shouldn't be revoked.
He had earlier approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the Leave India Notice as arbitrary and unconstitutional.
On Tuesday, the court kept this notice in abeyance until November 2 after the Centre sought additional time for hearing.