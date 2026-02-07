Imran Khan says SRK, Aamir, Salman should play age-appropriate roles

In a recent interview with News18, actor Imran Khan (Aamir Khan's nephew) spoke about the need for Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan , Salman Khan , and Aamir to take on age-appropriate roles. He said that audiences today connect more with relatable stories and characters that reflect their own lives. "You cannot be playing the lead after a certain age," he said.

Role transition 'All 3 Khans are well into their 60s now' Khan said, "As a leading man, actors also start to age out." "There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles." "All three Khans are well into their 60s now...I think a part of it is simply organic, an inevitable part of any actor's journey that as you age you start to transition the kind of roles you play."

Audience connection Khan on changing dynamics of stardom Khan further explained how stardom changes with time. "Your stardom also starts to transition because there is an audience that knows you and grows with you, and then there is a whole new younger generation that begins to attach itself to people closer to them in age and experience." "When we watch films or shows, first and foremost, we are trying to see ourselves in those stories and characters. That's what resonates with you."

