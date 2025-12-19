Imran Khan-Vir Das's 'Happy Patel' trailer promises action, comedy Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

The trailer for "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos" just landed, bringing Imran Khan back to the big screen after a decade.

Vir Das leads as a wannabe spy who hilariously fumbles his way through failed MI7 exams and chaotic adventures in Goa.

The humor is sharp and self-aware, with Aamir Khan popping up for a wild car chase and some tongue-in-cheek nods to Bollywood tropes.