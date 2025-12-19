Next Article
Imran Khan-Vir Das's 'Happy Patel' trailer promises action, comedy
Entertainment
The trailer for "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos" just landed, bringing Imran Khan back to the big screen after a decade.
Vir Das leads as a wannabe spy who hilariously fumbles his way through failed MI7 exams and chaotic adventures in Goa.
The humor is sharp and self-aware, with Aamir Khan popping up for a wild car chase and some tongue-in-cheek nods to Bollywood tropes.
Cast, crew, and release date
Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, the film also features Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade. It reunites Aamir, Imran, and Vir for the first time since "Delhi Belly," with fans already spotting those signature comedic vibes.
"Happy Patel" hits theaters on January 16, 2026—set your reminders!