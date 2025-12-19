Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' hits Netflix
"Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders," the sequel to the 2020 thriller, is now streaming on Netflix.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav, diving into a new case involving the mysterious murders of the Bansal family.
Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, this crime drama explores how greed and betrayal can hide in plain sight.
Who's in it?
Alongside Siddiqui, you'll see Radhika Apte as Radha and Chitrangada Singh as Meera—a survivor of the massacre.
Ila Arun is back as Jatil's mother, with a strong supporting cast featuring Deepti Naval, Revathy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Akhilendra Mishra.
Where to watch & what to expect
This 136-minute Hindi thriller is exclusive to Netflix subscribers.
It carries an 'A' rating in India for graphic violence, so expect some intense moments as Inspector Yadav uncovers secrets that run deep within society.