Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' hits Netflix Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

"Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders," the sequel to the 2020 thriller, is now streaming on Netflix.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav, diving into a new case involving the mysterious murders of the Bansal family.

Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, this crime drama explores how greed and betrayal can hide in plain sight.