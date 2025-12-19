ED busts major illegal immigration racket, seizes crores in cash and silver

How the crackdown unfolded

On Thursday, ED teams raided 13 spots across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana as part of their money-laundering investigation.

They found property papers used as collateral for commissions and dug up chats and records showing how deep this network goes.

The case traces back to February 2025 when 330 Indians were deported from the US after being trafficked via South America and Mexico.

Earlier raids had already turned up fake visa stamps and documents; now it's clear that travel agents, middlemen, hawala operators, and logistics providers were all in on it.