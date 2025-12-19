ED busts major illegal immigration racket, seizes crores in cash and silver
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just seized ₹4.62 crore in cash, 313kg of silver, and 6kg of gold from a Delhi travel agent linked to a massive illegal immigration network.
This bust is part of the ongoing "Dunki" case, where agents allegedly promised Indians safe entry into the US for huge sums—only to send them through risky routes involving torture and extortion.
The seized cash, silver, and gold from the Delhi travel agent's premises alone are valued at about ₹19 crore. Previous raids have resulted in additional asset attachments.
How the crackdown unfolded
On Thursday, ED teams raided 13 spots across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana as part of their money-laundering investigation.
They found property papers used as collateral for commissions and dug up chats and records showing how deep this network goes.
The case traces back to February 2025 when 330 Indians were deported from the US after being trafficked via South America and Mexico.
Earlier raids had already turned up fake visa stamps and documents; now it's clear that travel agents, middlemen, hawala operators, and logistics providers were all in on it.