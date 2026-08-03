Imtiaz, Anurag Kashyap to present short film 'Bobby Beauty Parlour'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap are joining hands to present a new coming-of-age short film, Bobby Beauty Parlour. The film, directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, will premiere on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel during Friendship Week. It tells the story of childhood best friends Eelu and Manu who spend their last hours together in a neighborhood beauty parlor, reported Variety.
Film's essence
What is the story about?
The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana, who is also the co-writer and cinematographer.
Ranjan Singh and Kashyap are producers on the project.
The story revolves around Eelu and Manu spending their last hours together in a beauty parlor, unwilling to let go of a chapter of life that is ending.
Ali said, "The most spectacular moments of life don't scream, but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make Bobby Beauty Parlour charming."
Director's perspective
'Simple story, simply told'
Kashyap, who previously curated Incognito for the same YouTube channel, described Bobby Beauty Parlour as a "simple story, simply told."
He said, "About friendship, aspirations, and growing up. And the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film."
Singh called it an acclaimed short that has traveled to festivals across the world.
Release details
Release date and other details
The short film stars Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar.
It will debut at midnight on August 6, exclusively on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel.
Dwivedi said he was glad that the film is releasing on YouTube as he learned a lot of his filmmaking through the platform.
"I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it," he added.