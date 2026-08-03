Imtiaz, Anurag Kashyap to present short film 'Bobby Beauty Parlour'

The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana, who is also the co-writer and cinematographer.

Ranjan Singh and Kashyap are producers on the project.

The story revolves around Eelu and Manu spending their last hours together in a beauty parlor, unwilling to let go of a chapter of life that is ending.

Ali said, "The most spectacular moments of life don't scream, but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make Bobby Beauty Parlour charming."